Overview of Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD

Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Sohn works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.