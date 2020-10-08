Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD
Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn's Office Locations
-
1
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9400Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
Dr. Sohn has been my Eye Doctor for around 4-5yrs. His care for me has been impeccable. The sincere concerns for my well being are heart felt and for that I will always be eternally grateful for his outstanding care. The care you receive is truly on a one to one basis. I will continue to spread the good word of his true dedication and care for his patients.
About Dr. Jeong-Hyeon Sohn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1184762577
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
Dr. Sohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.