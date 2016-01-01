Dr. Jeong Hyun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeong Hyun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeong Hyun, MD
Dr. Jeong Hyun, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hyun works at
Dr. Hyun's Office Locations
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 837-0945
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeong Hyun, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245499896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.