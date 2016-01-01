Overview

Dr. Jeong Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists in Aiea, HI with other offices in Pearl City, HI and Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.