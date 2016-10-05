Dr. Jep Dalton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jep Dalton Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jep Dalton Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.
Dr. Dalton Jr works at
Locations
Jep P Dalton MD PC209 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dalton is an exceptionally skilled doctor who cares about his patients and takes time to explain things to them. His easygoing manner puts patients at ease. He has performed four colonoscopies on me and I've never experienced any post-surgical problems. Dr. Dalton is the best in my book.
About Dr. Jep Dalton Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1457469595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dalton Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton Jr works at
Dr. Dalton Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton Jr.
