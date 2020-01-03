See All Otolaryngologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Jerald Altman, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerald Altman, MD

Dr. Jerald Altman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Altman works at Arizona Sinus Center in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Tonsillitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley ENT - Arrowhead
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 566-4718
  2. 2
    18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 566-4718
  3. 3
    Estrella
    9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 848-8890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Tinnitus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Jerald Altman, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972531358
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Health Sys
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • The Ohio State University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerald Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altman has seen patients for Throat Pain, Tonsillitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

