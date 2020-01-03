Overview of Dr. Jerald Altman, MD

Dr. Jerald Altman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Altman works at Arizona Sinus Center in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Tonsillitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.