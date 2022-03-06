Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste A143A, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (650) 434-2641
-
2
Hawaii Institute of Pain1401 S Beretania St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 206-5301
-
3
East Clinic1525 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 206-5301
-
4
West Clinic94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste A103, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 206-5301
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
This clinic is a legitimate pain clinic and topnotch! Not a pill-mill. They offer real solutions for your chronic pain through procedures that do not involve narcotics or surgery. If you're looking to get high on your percs or pain meds, don't come here coz you will only get disappointed as you can see from the negative reviews this clinic gets from the disappointed drug addicts. If your looking to minimize your pain without having to go through surgery, then this is the right place. Dr. Garcia and his nurses are amazing and the best at what they do.
About Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871709667
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University Of Minnesota
