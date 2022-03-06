See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (79)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste A143A, Honolulu, HI 96825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 434-2641
  2. 2
    Hawaii Institute of Pain
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 206-5301
  3. 3
    East Clinic
    1525 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 206-5301
  4. 4
    West Clinic
    94-216 Farrington Hwy Ste A103, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 206-5301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Mar 06, 2022
    This clinic is a legitimate pain clinic and topnotch! Not a pill-mill. They offer real solutions for your chronic pain through procedures that do not involve narcotics or surgery. If you're looking to get high on your percs or pain meds, don't come here coz you will only get disappointed as you can see from the negative reviews this clinic gets from the disappointed drug addicts. If your looking to minimize your pain without having to go through surgery, then this is the right place. Dr. Garcia and his nurses are amazing and the best at what they do.
    Roderriv — Mar 06, 2022
    About Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871709667
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

