Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD
Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 703-2440
Geisinger Healthplex Centerpoint1201 Oak St, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 808-6250
Northeast Radiation Oncology Center LLC5 Morgan Hwy Ste 7, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care for the last 20 years
About Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881665172
Education & Certifications
- Hosp U Pa
- UCLA Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
