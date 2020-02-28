See All Urologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD

Urology
2.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Scranton, PA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD

Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Gilbert works at Geisinger Pediatrics Pittston in Scranton, PA with other offices in Pittston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital
    475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 703-2440
  2. 2
    Geisinger Healthplex Centerpoint
    1201 Oak St, Pittston, PA 18640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 808-6250
  3. 3
    Northeast Radiation Oncology Center LLC
    5 Morgan Hwy Ste 7, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 558-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Stones
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 28, 2020
    Excellent care for the last 20 years
    — Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Jerald Gilbert, MD

    • Urology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881665172
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp U Pa
    • UCLA Sch Med
