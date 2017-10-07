Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerald Giles, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerald Giles, MD
Dr. Jerald Giles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Giles' Office Locations
Head & Neck Surgical Associates1 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 322-6953
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 322-6953
Kell West Regional Hospital5420 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 692-5888
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Him an his staff are wonderful,caring people.
About Dr. Jerald Giles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.