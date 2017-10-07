Overview of Dr. Jerald Giles, MD

Dr. Jerald Giles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Giles works at Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.