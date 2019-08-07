Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochstetler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.
Elkhart105 N Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
Goshen1302 College Ave Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Dr. Hochstetler has great bedside manner. He is down-to-earth, and was fantastic with my 4 year old son. He Is thorough and listens well. I am so thankful for access to such a caring specialist.
- U Of Iowa Hosps &amp; Clins
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Urology
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
Dr. Hochstetler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hochstetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hochstetler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochstetler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochstetler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochstetler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochstetler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochstetler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.