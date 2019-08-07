See All Urologists in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Elkhart, IN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD

Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen and Elkhart General Hospital.

Dr. Hochstetler works at Urology Associates in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hochstetler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elkhart
    105 N Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Goshen
    1302 College Ave Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 07, 2019
Dr. Hochstetler has great bedside manner. He is down-to-earth, and was fantastic with my 4 year old son. He Is thorough and listens well. I am so thankful for access to such a caring specialist.
— Aug 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD
About Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD

  • Urology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1164401469
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • U Of Iowa Hosps &amp;amp; Clins
  • Indiana University School Of Medicine
  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Community Hospital Of Bremen
  • Elkhart General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jerald Hochstetler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochstetler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hochstetler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hochstetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hochstetler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hochstetler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochstetler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochstetler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochstetler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochstetler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

