Dr. Jerald Sultz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultz's Office Locations
- 1 4600 Military Rd Ste A, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 634-1970
Jerald R Sultz MD1301 N Forest Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
I recently had a cyst removed by Dr. Sultz. I find that many doctors can be intimidating and arrogant but Dr. Sultz is the opposite. He's a very down to earth guy with a great sense of humor. He thoroughly explained my condition, took his time with me and answered all of my questions. The procedure itself was quick and painless. He explained what he was doing and asked if I was doing ok throughout. I liked him so much, I wish he was a primary care provider, as he is exactly the kind of Dr. you can trust and feel comfortable with.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Upstate Mc
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
