Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD
Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Orlina's Office Locations
Dops General Surgery111 Osborne St Ste 123, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted with severe stomach pain...after an mri and ultrasounds Dr Orlina stated I needed surgery. She was was professional and compassionate during a very trying time!! Post op and office visits she was nothing but caring and understanding!!
About Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801840343
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Med Center
- St. Lukes-Roosevelt Center
- St. Lukes- Roosevelt Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orlina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orlina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orlina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orlina works at
Dr. Orlina has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orlina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orlina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.