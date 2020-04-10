See All General Surgeons in Danbury, CT
Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Danbury, CT
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD

Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Orlina works at Danbury Hospital General Surgery in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orlina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dops General Surgery
    111 Osborne St Ste 123, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801840343
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Lukes-Roosevelt Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Lukes- Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orlina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orlina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orlina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orlina works at Danbury Hospital General Surgery in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Orlina’s profile.

    Dr. Orlina has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orlina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Orlina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orlina.

