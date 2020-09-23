Overview of Dr. Jeramiah Bustos, MD

Dr. Jeramiah Bustos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital, Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bustos works at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center Laboratory in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.