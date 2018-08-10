Overview

Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Ballas works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.