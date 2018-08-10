See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Ballas works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University Of California San Diego Health
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breech Position
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Breech Position
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes

Breech Position Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2018
    He is amazing my orginal perintologist/OB was out of town this week and he was very nice answered all of my questions and my husbands questions. We also saw him when we had our growth ultrasound our last one and he had some really good advice and put my mind at ease when I needed it thank you dr.Ballas you’re amazing ??
    Michelle Chesterton in San diego , CA — Aug 10, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD
    About Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English, Greek
    • 1871767384
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California School Of Medicine
    • State University Of New York|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerasimos Ballas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballas works at University Of California San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ballas’s profile.

    Dr. Ballas has seen patients for Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballas.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.