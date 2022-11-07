Overview of Dr. Jere Scola III, MD

Dr. Jere Scola III, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Scola III works at Jere Scola III Dpm in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.