Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Bivins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Bivins works at The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Warner Robins, GA, Macon, GA and McMinnville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.