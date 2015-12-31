Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Bondra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Zelienople, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bondra works at Jeremiah Bondra DMD, PC in Zelienople, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.