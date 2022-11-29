Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Brown Jr, MD

Dr. Jeremiah Brown Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Iowa Hosp



Dr. Brown Jr works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.