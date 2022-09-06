Dr. Jeremiah Graff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Graff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Graff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Graff foot ankle and wound care2633 Dallas Pkwy Ste, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 526-0365
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graff has been a very great find for my foot needs. His staff are very caring and professional! All are friendly and want to make you feel better. So grateful to have his team around to take great care of my feet! Thank you Dr. Graff, Dr. Pham, Dr. Kyprios, Brian, Felicia, Morgan, Ari, and everyone, I’ve truly been blessed to have your team taking care of me!
About Dr. Jeremiah Graff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westside Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff works at
