Dr. Jeremiah Gums, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (11)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Gums, MD

Dr. Jeremiah Gums, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.

Dr. Gums works at Boys Town Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gums' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boys Town Internal Medicine
    16929 Frances St Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5821
  2. 2
    Boys Town Internal Medicine
    7205 W Center Rd Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (531) 355-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Lakeside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Jeremiah Gums, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457671539
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gums has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gums has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gums works at Boys Town Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Gums’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gums. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gums.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gums, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gums appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.