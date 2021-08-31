Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremiah Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Jones, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Womens Health Services PC1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 411, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 265-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed and relaxed with Dr. Jones today! He looked me in the eye and talked to me like a normal person not above me or rushed. Explained everything and told me what to expect during the procedure. Definitely will ask for him in the future!!
About Dr. Jeremiah Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1750796223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
