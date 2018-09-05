Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- KS
- Hutchinson
- Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellsworth County Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kempke works at
Dr. Kempke's Office Locations
-
1
Hutchinson Clinic, PA2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 669-2500Tuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ellsworth County Medical Center
- Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kempke?
Highly recommend. Felt like he listened to my concerns and ordered all the labs and scans I wanted without even needing to ask. Very thorough when explaining conditions and new medications. Very knowledgeable. Did not rush appointment. Would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Jeremiah Kempke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700014255
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kempke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kempke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kempke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kempke works at
Dr. Kempke has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kempke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kempke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kempke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kempke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kempke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.