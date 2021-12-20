Overview of Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD

Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. McNamara works at OB/GYN Center in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.