Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD

Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. McNamara works at OB/GYN Center in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN Center
    4386 Trail Boss Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-6657
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Boulder Women's Care
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 320, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 441-0587
  3. 3
    Boulder Women's Care
    4747 Arapahoe Ave Ste 320, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 441-0587

Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr. McNamara did a robotic hysterectomy on me and I was so happy I chose him as my dr. He spent a lot of time explaining the procedure and pathology report to me. He is very kind and I felt very comfortable with him. I had a great result!
    — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD
    About Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417245713
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Richmond, Richmond, VA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

