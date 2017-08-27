See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (6)
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD

Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. O'Sullivan works at Jeremiah O Sullivan MD PC in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Sullivan's Office Locations

    Jeremiah O Sullivan MD PC
    2218 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 834-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2017
    Dr. O'Sullivan is actually the only doctor who's word I trust. He is a caring person and an extremely competent Doctor. He has been able to accurately diagnose medical issues when other specialists could not. He takes time to listen to his patients. This is a trait that other doctors could use.
    Donna & Thomas Derrico in Buffalo, NY — Aug 27, 2017
    About Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104893833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Sullivan works at Jeremiah O Sullivan MD PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. O'Sullivan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

