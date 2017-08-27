Dr. O'Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD
Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. O'Sullivan's Office Locations
Jeremiah O Sullivan MD PC2218 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 834-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Sullivan is actually the only doctor who's word I trust. He is a caring person and an extremely competent Doctor. He has been able to accurately diagnose medical issues when other specialists could not. He takes time to listen to his patients. This is a trait that other doctors could use.
About Dr. Jeremiah O'Sullivan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104893833
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Sullivan.
