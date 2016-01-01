Dr. Jeremiah Suhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Suhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Suhl, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Suhl, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Suhl works at
Dr. Suhl's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic for Urologic Wellness160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 967-5043Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Saint Joseph Pain Management Associates (cartia)305 Estill St Fl 4, Berea, KY 40403 Directions (859) 986-2343
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Berea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremiah Suhl, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1043288350
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suhl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suhl has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Suhl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.