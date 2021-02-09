Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Society Of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Tao's Office Locations
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several procedures performed by Dr. Tao in the last few years on both my eyes, and I cannot be more thrilled! Dr. Tao is an excellent professional, who cares deeply about the welfare of his patients. He is definitely the best!
About Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841292257
Education & Certifications
- American Society Of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Duke University
