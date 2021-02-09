Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD

Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Society Of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery



Dr. Tao works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Bell's Palsy and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.