Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremiah Tracy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremiah Tracy, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Tracy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Tracy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tracy's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Lifespan Cancer Institute593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (844) 222-2881Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tracy?
About Dr. Jeremiah Tracy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215166889
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tracy works at
Dr. Tracy has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tracy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.