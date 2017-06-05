Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Anthony works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Specialists of Athens2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Ste 221, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anthony?
Dr Anthony listens to you and helps you to get your issues under control. Really nice Dr. I highly recommend . His office staff is friendly and helpful and I rarely wait for my appointment.
About Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487882056
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony works at
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.