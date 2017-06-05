See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Anthony works at Endocrine Specialists of Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Specialists of Athens
    2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Ste 221, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 389-3180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeremy Anthony, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487882056
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anthony works at Endocrine Specialists of Athens in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Anthony’s profile.

    Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.