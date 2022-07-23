Overview of Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD

Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anuntiyo works at JEREMY ANUNTIYO MD INC in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.