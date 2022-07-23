Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anuntiyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD
Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anuntiyo's Office Locations
Jeremy Anuntiyo MD Inc3801 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 529-7772Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jeremy Anuntiyo MD Inc1360 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (562) 529-7772Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He’s my favorite Doctor pleasant friendly professional intelligent answers questions takes good care of me I would recommend to anyone who needs a Rheumatologist Dr Jeremy is the best
About Dr. Jeremy Anuntiyo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anuntiyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anuntiyo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anuntiyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anuntiyo has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anuntiyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anuntiyo speaks Thai.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anuntiyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anuntiyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anuntiyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anuntiyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.