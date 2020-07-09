Dr. Jeremy Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Avila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Cresthaven Internal Medicine6799 Great Oaks Rd Ste 105, Memphis, TN 38138 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
I’ve been an RN for 39 years, so I’m picky about my doctors. Dr. Jeremy Avila is a great communicator, up to date with treatment and medications, and very pleasant. He addresses all of my issues and I am very glad to have him as my doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497198865
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Wheaton College
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
