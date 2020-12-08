Overview of Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD

Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Bartley works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.