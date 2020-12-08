Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD
Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Bartley's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3848
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
Optometry Clinic5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 6, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have irregular corneas and I came to Dr. Bartley for a second opinion, after a first cataract surgery had very unfavorable results. Dr. Bartley examined my eyes and gave me an option to replace the lens that had been implanted. My vision has now been restored. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Jeremy Bartley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
