Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. 

Dr. Bleicher works at South Beach Endocrine Wellness, LLC in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Beach Endocrine Wellness, LLC
    1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 155, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 713-4892
  2. 2
    Elite Medical Center
    1400 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 105, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 974-5933
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Excellent doctor & cares about his patients. Also very patient & listens to your concern.
    P. Taylor — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO
    About Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1053656561
    • 1053656561
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bleicher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bleicher works at South Beach Endocrine Wellness, LLC in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bleicher’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

