Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Bleicher works at
Locations
-
1
South Beach Endocrine Wellness, LLC1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 155, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (786) 713-4892
-
2
Elite Medical Center1400 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 105, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (305) 974-5933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bleicher?
Excellent doctor & cares about his patients. Also very patient & listens to your concern.
About Dr. Jeremy Bleicher, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Creole, Russian and Spanish
- 1053656561
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleicher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleicher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleicher works at
Dr. Bleicher speaks Creole, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.