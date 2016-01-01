Overview of Dr. Jeremy Bonzo, MD

Dr. Jeremy Bonzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Bonzo works at Bellefonte Urological Associates in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.