Dr. Jeremy Bonzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Bellefonte Urological Associates1000 Ashland Dr Ste 302, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6235
W. C. Thorndyke Urology336 29th St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (859) 509-0049
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Bonzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonzo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonzo has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.