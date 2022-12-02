Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD is a Dermatologist in Rye, NY.
Locations
Treiber Dermatology175 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 967-2153
Jeremy A. Brauer, MD1035 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-8222
New York1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 327-2919Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Skin and Laser3000 Westchester Ave Ste 201, Purchase, NY 10577 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you, Dr. Brauer. Your work, as well as the work of your assistants and office staff was exceptional. Grateful for your expertise, thoroughness, steady hand and outgoing personality. During a routine body scan Dr Brauer found a small cancerous growth on my cheek. He calmly talked me through the procedure with precise attention to detail, and flawlessly removed the cancer. My family and friends could not even tell an incision was made. He also called me the next day to see how I was doing. As good as it gets!
About Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861667339
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
