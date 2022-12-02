See All Dermatologists in Rye, NY
Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (58)
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD is a Dermatologist in Rye, NY. 

Dr. Brauer works at Treiber Dermatology in Rye, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Purchase, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

4.9 (297)
4.9 (199)
Locations

    Treiber Dermatology
    175 Purchase St, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 967-2153
    Jeremy A. Brauer, MD
    1035 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-8222
    New York
    1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 327-2919
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Spectrum Skin and Laser
    3000 Westchester Ave Ste 201, Purchase, NY 10577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Thank you, Dr. Brauer. Your work, as well as the work of your assistants and office staff was exceptional. Grateful for your expertise, thoroughness, steady hand and outgoing personality. During a routine body scan Dr Brauer found a small cancerous growth on my cheek. He calmly talked me through the procedure with precise attention to detail, and flawlessly removed the cancer. My family and friends could not even tell an incision was made. He also called me the next day to see how I was doing. As good as it gets!
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1861667339
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

