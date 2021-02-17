Dr. Britt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD
Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Britt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Britt's Office Locations
-
1
Saguaro Eastside Medical Group6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 275, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 298-0147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britt?
Dr Britt is clear in his explanations of health issues. I like his ability to provide information about medical procedures and conditions in a way that is factual and also upfront about risks and benefits. He is proactive about recommending preventive care and tests. He is firm about taking my own personal actions to improve my long-term health. His evaluations are comprehensive. Recommend him to any patient who wants to stay healthy long-term.
About Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578911996
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britt works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.