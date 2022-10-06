See All Podiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM

Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Britto works at Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY, Hauppauge, NY and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Britto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 492-3515
  2. 2
    Henry M Balboa Dpm
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 103, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 322-7691
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Bypass Footcare PC
    111 Smithtown Byp Ste 103, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 322-7691
  4. 4
    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    315 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 322-7691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I fractured 3 of my metatarsal in addition to intraarticular fractures. Dr Britto was extremely friendly and took the time to explain exactly what is going on and what could be the potential outcomes or risks in the future. He really cares about educating his patients about their condition and that is very rare, specifically when a doctor is as busy as he is. Will strongly recommend him!!!
    NM — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM
    About Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1619356466
    • 1619356466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Britto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Britto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

