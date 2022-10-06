Dr. Britto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Britto works at
Dr. Britto's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 492-3515
Henry M Balboa Dpm100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 103, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (866) 322-7691Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Bypass Footcare PC111 Smithtown Byp Ste 103, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (866) 322-7691
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York315 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019 Directions (866) 322-7691
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I fractured 3 of my metatarsal in addition to intraarticular fractures. Dr Britto was extremely friendly and took the time to explain exactly what is going on and what could be the potential outcomes or risks in the future. He really cares about educating his patients about their condition and that is very rare, specifically when a doctor is as busy as he is. Will strongly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Jeremy Britto, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Britto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.