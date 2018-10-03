Dr. Jeremy Buckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Buckley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Buckley works at
Locations
-
1
Oakview Dermatology2405 N Columbus St Ste 100, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4480
-
2
Lancaster Surgical Associates Inc.819 State Route 664 N, Logan, OH 43138 Directions (740) 689-4430Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 5115 Amanda Northern Rd Sw, Amanda, OH 43102 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckley?
He has been my cardiologist for several years. He is very honest and explains clearly so I know what my condition is currently and how I have progressed. Not only is he professional, he also creates a friend feeling when we talk. I have recommended him to several people. Now that he is in the Amanda office, I don't have to drive in Lancaster traffic for appointments.
About Dr. Jeremy Buckley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1720106248
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley works at
Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.