Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD

Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Burd works at Jeremy Burd M.d. LLC in Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burd's Office Locations

    4800 Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Westwood, KS 66205 (816) 679-8334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740391606
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burd has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

