Dr. Burd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD
Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Burd works at
Dr. Burd's Office Locations
Jeremy Burd M.d. LLC4800 Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (816) 679-8334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough knowledgeable psychiatrist I've ever seen.
About Dr. Jeremy Burd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740391606
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burd has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.