Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD
Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Burnham works at
Dr. Burnham's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (225) 761-5200
-
2
Ochsner Medical Complex - Iberville25455 Highway 1, Plaquemine, LA 70764 Directions (225) 761-6500
-
3
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnham?
Dr. Burnham and his staff were all friendly and listened to all of the issues regarding my knee. Scheduling for a MRI and follow up appointment was also very fast and easy. I would highly recommend Dr. Burnham!
About Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780979146
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine University of Pittsburgh
- University of Kentucky (Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine)
- University Of Kentucky
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnham works at
Dr. Burnham has seen patients for Bursitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.