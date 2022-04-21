Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD
Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrico's Office Locations
- 1 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 208-3828
-
3
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 749-8765
-
4
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrico?
Trustworthy, easy going, informative, accessible, compassionate, kind, a wonderful human being. He knows his medical field. He takes the time to explain it to you. I trust this doctor with my life. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922028828
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrico has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrico has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.