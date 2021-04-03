Dr. Jeremy Caudill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Caudill, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Caudill, DO
Dr. Jeremy Caudill, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caudill's Office Locations
- 1 2460 Old Moultrie Rd, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 797-6627
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would highly recommend him He was amazingly wonderful! He saved my sister’s life by doing emergency surgery after her bowel was perforated from gas build up from another surgery. He explained everything and took the time to answer questions. He was very thorough and kind. And, apparently egoless. We are grateful for his skill, knowledge and excellent care!
About Dr. Jeremy Caudill, DO
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265650295
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / POH REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Ohio State University
- General Surgery
