Dr. Jeremy Chess, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Chess, MD
Dr. Jeremy Chess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chess works at
Dr. Chess' Office Locations
Retina Group PC2221 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 798-3030
Retina Group P.c.55 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (914) 421-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely pleased with Dr. Chess. Entire operation is very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Jeremy Chess, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chess has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Retinal Hemorrhage and Color Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chess speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chess.
