Dr. Jerry Chidester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chidester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Chidester, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Chidester, MD
Dr. Jerry Chidester, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT.
Dr. Chidester works at
Dr. Chidester's Office Locations
-
1
Jerry Chidester, MD11762 S State St Ste 333, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 645-7447
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chidester?
Dr. Chidester was the most personable doctor that I met with. He was informative, a great listener, and I’m thrilled with his work. He took the time to listen to my desires and concerns and taught me things that the other 4 doctors didn’t touch on. I can not recommend Dr. Chidester enough.
About Dr. Jerry Chidester, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Thai
- 1194015693
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chidester accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chidester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chidester works at
Dr. Chidester speaks Thai.
Dr. Chidester has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chidester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chidester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chidester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.