Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD
Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-9011
-
2
S&w Corporation550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chun?
Dr. Chun is my elderly mom’s doctor. He is thorough, respectful, & positive. He takes the time to really listen to my mom’s concerns, & responds quickly when contacted. He & his staff make mom feel valued as a patient; we believe mom is in extremely good hands with Dr. Chun
About Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598873465
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.