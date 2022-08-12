Overview of Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD

Dr. Jeremy Chun, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Chun works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.