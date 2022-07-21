Overview

Dr. Jeremy Ciullo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Ciullo works at Harper Transplant Surgery in Detroit, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.