Dr. Jeremy Ciullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Ciullo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Ciullo works at
Locations
-
1
University Surgeons - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
-
2
Michigan Surgery Specialist - Warren11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 112, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-6880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Shelby Township50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 250, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 251-2851Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ciullo is a wonderful dr. with an excellent bedside manner. He explains things very well and makes you feel very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable. His office staff are very nice and accommodating. I Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeremy Ciullo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265660062
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg|Surg Crit Care Chldns Hosp MI|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Detroit Med Ctr/ Wayne State Univ
- Wayne State School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciullo.
