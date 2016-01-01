Dr. Jeremy Claiborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claiborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Claiborne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Claiborne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Claiborne works at
Gentiva Health Services710 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 449-4474
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Claiborne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
