Dr. Jeremy Cole, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.
Jeremy Cole MD Pllc105 S Bryant Ave Ste 204B, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 844-5200
- 2 1009 N Bryant Ave Ste 150, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 844-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am a RN who worked closely with Dr. Cole in the ICU for many years. I chose him to be my father's physician when he needed the best care possible. He is everything good that you read in these comments. Really quite a genius and always approachable.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1962586701
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
