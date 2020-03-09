Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD
Dr. Jeremy Coplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
SUNY Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
After 12 physicians, 2 emergency room visits, endless testing and 4 MRI's, Dr. Jeremy Coplan is the one doctor that diagnosed my myriad of symptoms as Lyme Disease and literally saved my life as I was weeks away from a wheelchair. Dr. Jeremy Coplan is absolutely brilliant, listens to his patients and connects the dots to find the right treatment for them. He is all about the patient, caring and genuine. If only more physicians were like him. He is a gift and highly recommend.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Coplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
