Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD

Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cumberledge works at Charleston Gastroenterology Associates in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cumberledge's Office Locations

    Charleston Gastroenterology Associates
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 342-0821
    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 342-0821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    He diagnosed me and I feel better than I have in 20 years kudos
    Elvina walker — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumberledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cumberledge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cumberledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cumberledge works at Charleston Gastroenterology Associates in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Cumberledge’s profile.

    Dr. Cumberledge has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cumberledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumberledge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumberledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumberledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumberledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

