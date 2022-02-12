Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumberledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD
Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cumberledge works at
Dr. Cumberledge's Office Locations
-
1
Charleston Gastroenterology Associates3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0821
-
2
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cumberledge?
He diagnosed me and I feel better than I have in 20 years kudos
About Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487912465
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cumberledge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cumberledge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cumberledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cumberledge works at
Dr. Cumberledge has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cumberledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumberledge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumberledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumberledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumberledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.