Overview of Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD

Dr. Jeremy Cumberledge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cumberledge works at Charleston Gastroenterology Associates in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.