Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD
Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Davis Urology Pllc13509 N Meridian Ave Ste 6, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 768-1180
-
2
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3844
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis is by far and away the best urologist there is! He not only treated me for my kidney stones but when no other doctors would help me when I was sick, Dr. Davis helped figure out that I had a bad gallbladder and needed surgery to have it removed. He truly is my hero and is an advocate for his patients. I can’t say enough amazing things about the thorough and compassionate care that he provides to his patients. Thank you, Dr. Davis!!!
About Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013038371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.