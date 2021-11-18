Overview of Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD

Dr. Jeremy Davis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Davis works at Dr. Jeremy Davis in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.