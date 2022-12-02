Dr. Jeremy Dayrit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayrit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Dayrit, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Dayrit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been one of the best experiences I have ever had with a Dr. Super doctor, and the nurses are always super helpful!!!!
About Dr. Jeremy Dayrit, MD
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Female
- 1578918421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayrit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayrit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dayrit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dayrit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayrit speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayrit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayrit.
